Father of 16-year-old shot, killed while changing tire in Detroit speaks

DETROIT - The father of a 16-year-old shot and killed while changing his car tire on Detroit's west side is speaking out just days after his son was killed.

Amauri Green was shot Friday night near a gas station located by the intersection of Seven Mile Road and Braille Street.

Michael Green said he still can't understand what happened to his son.

"Crazy, crazy. I got the news, and I was just crushed," he said.

For the first time since the shooting, Michael Green went to the spot where his son was shot and killed.

"He was just silly, he would crack jokes and would do weird stuff. He was real happy and funny, just silly. Everybody loved him," said Green.

Police said Amauri Green was changing a tire on his car when someone drove by and shot the teen and his friend Devin Johnson.

Michael Green was on the phone with his son just minutes before the shooting. He said he asked his son to pick up his sisters.

"He said, 'Give me a second, I got a flat tire,' and I said, okay, call me right back.' As soon as I hung up the phone, seconds later, my sister called screaming saying my son was shot."

Amauri Green died on the scene, according to police. His friend, Johnson, has been recovering at a hospital.

Johnson's father, Larry Johnson, spoke out about the shooting.

"I really don't understand this, it's senseless, it's a senseless shooting, the whole thing."



Johnson said before the shooting his son was inside a T-shirt embroidery store nearby when the suspects approached him.

"A guy walked up to Devin and asked Devin did he have a problem, in the T-shirt store. Devin told him, 'Nah, I don't have a problem," Johnson said.



Police said there was an altercation before the shooting, but Green denied that report saying it wasn't true.

"My son wasn't in no altercation, he wasn't fighting with nobody," said Green.

Police released photos of the people they said they believe are the suspects. Meanwhile, Green said he believes they will get justice.

"I have faith in them, and the streets talk. These guys, they're not going to get away."

If you have any information about the shooting, contact Detroit police.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family pay for funeral costs. You can donate here.

