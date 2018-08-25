Police release information in Westside Detroit shooting that killed 16-year-old

Detroit police seek two persons of interest who may have information regarding a shooting on Aug. 24, 2018 that killed a 16-year-old and wounded a 15-year-old. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night near a gas station located by the intersection of Seven Mile Road and Braille Street.

According to authorities, a little after 7 p.m. in the area of Seven Mile Road and Pierson Street, an unknown man inside a red Toyota fired shots at two teenagers as they were changing a tire. Both teenagers were taken to a hospital where the 16-year-old died from his injuries.

The red Toyota had missing hubcaps from both of its front wheels and had front-end damage on the driver's side.

Anyone who recognizes the two men or has any information regarding the crime is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

