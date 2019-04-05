Father of 3 on life support after being pinned by work truck in Oakland County construction zone

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - A local father is on life support after an incident on I-75.

Daniel Clark Jr. had just started working as an electrician in the Oakland County construction zone, and now his family is praying he makes it through the night.

The family doesn't have many answers as to why the construction incident occurred. The father of three is in Beaumont Royal Oak Hospital in critical condition.

Clark was working along the road when a work truck reversed and pinned him. His pelvis was broken and his lung was punctured. The family is holding out hope that he will make a full recovery.

GoFundMe information available here.

Watch the video above for the full report.

