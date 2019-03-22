FBI seizes $206K from Taylor mayor in corruption raid

TAYLOR, Mich. - On Friday the FBI confirmed $206,493 was seized by the agency on Feb. 19 from Taylor mayor, Richard Sollars as part of a corruption raid.

In February the FBI raided Taylor City Hall and Sollars' home as part of a corruption probe. FBI agents collected evidence at city hall and the mayor's house.

