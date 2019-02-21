Taylor Mayor Rick Sollars gives State of the City while under investigation for corruption

TAYLOR, Mich. - Days after the FBI and the Detroit Public Corruption Task Force raided Taylor Mayor Rick Sollars' home and office, Sollars delivered his annual state of the city address Thursday.

Sollars briefly touched on the conflict when he said it had been a tough week and that he wouldn't focus on the elephant in the room.

After the address, he was more forthcoming about Tuesday's raids.

Sollars insisted he is innocent and hasn't done anything other than working for the people.

The mayor said he has retained a lawyer, at his personal expense, for what he called guidance.

