FBI seizes more than $200,000 from Taylor mayor during corruption investigation

TAYLOR, Mich. - Taylor Mayor Rick Sollars was targeted in an FBI raid of his house during an investigation for corruption.

The FBI seized $206,493 from his home in Taylor on Feb. 19. His office was also raided.

“I just think that it’s ridiculous,” said Aelia Sherazi.

Aelia Sherazi voted for Mayor Sollars. She said she made that choice because she trusted him, but now she’s not so sure.

“Since we voted for him, we should know what’s going on, not just let us, keep us in the dark or anything like that,” Sherazi said.

Sources with knowledge of the investigation told Local 4 that agents raided the home and vacation home of the mayor as part of an investigation into a possible bribery and kickback scheme related to towing contracts.

That same week, Mayor Sollars spoke about the allegations.

“My track record speaks for itself and we worked really hard to get to this point and will continue to work hard as we move forward, and I think that the residents will support me and understand what I’m capable of and where my heart is at. I can tell you that I’m innocent and I can tell you that I will continue to deliver exactly what you saw in there, and I will continue to work on behalf of the people," Sollars said.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.