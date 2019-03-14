Ferndale police team up with Lyft for safe rides over St. Patrick's Day weekend

FERNDALE, Mich. - St. Patrick's Day falls on a Sunday this year, and some believe the holiday will take over the entire weekend. So, the Ferndale Police Department teamed up with Lyft to help those that celebrate get home safely.

Ferndale bars are preparing for what is expected to be a big weekend with a lot of green. Police are also preparing, but for what happens after people leave those bars.

"We're also looking for impaired driving, but we did add extra patrols for Saturday night and Sunday," said Capt. Dennis Emmi.

However, the Ferndale Police Department would rather avoid handing out tickets and arresting residents this weekend, so they partnered with Lyft to hand out an $8 voucher for rides home.

The voucher is valid starting Saturday at 12:01 a.m. to Sunday at 11:59 p.m. The promo code gives riders up to 50 percent off of one ride, up to $8.

