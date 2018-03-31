Fight at Detroit gas station leads to shooting involving party bus on I-96

DETROIT - A fight at a gas station led to a shooting involving a party bus early Saturday.

Police said the party bus was at the Citgo gas station on the corner of Wyoming Avenue and Esper Street, near Joy Road in Detroit, around 2:40 a.m. There was an altercation of some kind at the station.

Marcellus Jones lives next to the gas station and said the commotion was loud enough for him to hear.

"I was like, 'This ain't right. Something's not right about this.' There's just a bunch of commotion. Heard tires squeal off, and that was about it," Jones said.

The party bus left the gas station to get onto I-96 at Wyoming. Police believe someone in another vehicle started shooting at the party bus on the freeway and a man was shot in the ankle while he was on the bus.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The freeway was closed for hours while police investigated. The driver of the party bus spoke to investigators about the case.

Michigan State Police are looking for witnesses to tell them more about what happened Saturday morning. Police believe a champagne or cream-colored vehicle may be involved in the shooting.

Anyone who knows anything is asked to call MSP.

