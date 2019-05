DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. - Firefighters rescued several residents who were trapped by flooding in Dearborn Heights.

The rescues were conducted at homes in the 24000 block of Hanover Street.

A water rescue in Dearborn Heights on May 1, 2019. (WDIV)

