Flint police sued over video showing 7-year-old boy with ADHD in handcuffs

FLINT, Mich. - The Flint Police Department is facing a federal lawsuit over its treatment of a 7-year-old boy with ADHD who was put in handcuffs.

The incident happened in 2015 when the boy was attending an after-school program. He was handcuffed, and now the American Civil Liberties Union is getting involved.

"I don't care what he was doing," said Chrystal McCadden, the boy's mother. "He doesn't deserve to be in handcuffs."

Video from the day of the incident shows her son, Cameron McCadden, in handcuffs.

"He ain't in here with a knife," McCadden said. "He ain't in here with a gun."

His mother said Cameron has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and was at an after-school program when he kicked a supply cart and ran around on school bleachers. A school resource officer was called.

"I don't think that an officer should be called on a kid," McCadden said. "How do you handcuff a 7-year-old child? He was 7 years old."

The ACLU filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against the Flint Police Department.

"We have sued them because they have violated both federal and state law," said Mark Fancher, a racial justice attorney with ACLU Michigan.

The lawsuit lists a number of demands.

"We're asking that the police withdraw completely from the elementary schools in the city of Flint," Fancher said.

McCadden said Cameron had to go to therapy after the incident.

"These last two years, we've been working a lot with Cameron to get him to understand he should not fear the police," McCadden said.

She believes the Flint Police Department should be held accountable for what happened.

"I really do not want this to happen to any other child in Flint, let alone the world," McCadden said. "This is not fair."

You can see videos of Cameron in handcuffs below. WARNING: There is some strong language in the videos.

You can view the full federal lawsuit below.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.