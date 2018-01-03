LIVE STREAM: Flint officials to provide water crisis update

FLINT, Mich. - Flint Mayor Karen Weaver is holding a news conference Wednesday to provide an update on the city's water crisis recovery effort.

Weaver will be joined by Flint Schools Superintendent Bilal Tawwab and representatives of local medical community.

THe news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Flint Community Schools Administration Building.

Officials are expected to discuss how the city is working with local school leaders to address concerns and ensure decisions are being made that are in the best interest of all residents, including children.

Representatives will also detail recommended next steps regarding plans and protocols related to water distribution.

