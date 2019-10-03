News

Florida bar donates thousands of dollars that decorated walls to help Hurricane Dorian victims

Guests hang bills at Siesta Key Oyster Bar

By Amber Ainsworth

Thousands of dollars were removed from the walls of the Siesta Key Oyster Bar in Florida to help Hurricane Dorian victims. (Photo: facebook.com/pg/skoysterbar)

SIESTA KEY, Fla. - Dollar bills cover the walls of the Siesta Key Oyster Bar in Florida.

Some of that cash -- about $14,000 worth -- came down when the owners heard how badly Hurricane Dorian devastated the Bahamas.

The Bahamian government has reported 56 deaths from the hurricane that ravaged the islands as a Category 4 storm, but the actual number is still unknown

According to NBC News, when customers heard what the bar was doing, they started leaving $5 and $20 bills.

