Florida bar donates thousands of dollars that decorated walls to help Hurricane Dorian victims

SIESTA KEY, Fla. - Dollar bills cover the walls of the Siesta Key Oyster Bar in Florida.
Some of that cash -- about $14,000 worth -- came down when the owners heard how badly Hurricane Dorian devastated the Bahamas.
The Bahamian government has reported 56 deaths from the hurricane that ravaged the islands as a Category 4 storm, but the actual number is still unknown
According to NBC News, when customers heard what the bar was doing, they started leaving $5 and $20 bills.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.