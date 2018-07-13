Following recent measles cases in Michigan, MDHHS reminds residents about importance of vaccinations

LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is reminding residents about the importance of vaccinations following two recent cases of measles in the state.

According to MDHHS, traveling abroad can expose people to diseases they may not be exposed to at home.

“Several countries in western Europe, including France, Italy, England and Germany, are currently having measles outbreaks,” says MDHHS Chief Medical Executive Dr. Eden Wells.

Wells suggests staying up to date for all routine vaccines, as well as ones that may be recommended for travel outside the United States. He says travelers should review their medical records and their children’s records before getting on a plane.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) may recommend additional vaccinations depending on the traveler’s destination. Examples include vaccines for yellow fever, typhoid, Japanese encephalitis, Hepatitis A and diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis.

MDHHS recommends getting vaccinated two to three weeks before a trip to provide optimal protection.

“Immunizations are the best way to protect our families and communities from the harmful, sometimes deadly consequences of vaccine-preventable diseases," says Wells. "Vaccinating your child is one of the safest and most effective things you can do to protect them.”

MDHHS is participating in the I Vaccinate campaign, which aims to help parents make informed decisions about vaccinations. For more information, visit IVaccinate.org.

