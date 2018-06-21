Person with contagious case of measles might have exposed others at DTW or in Ann Arbor

DETROIT - Health officials issued a warning Thursday about a person with a contagious case of measles who landed at Detroit Metro Airport and traveled to Ann Arbor.

Officials said the person arrived at DTW around 3:45 p.m. June 12 in the international arrivals area of the McNamara Terminal. The person was considered contagious at the time, so health officials are working to contact passengers who might have been exposed on the flight.

The person also used the Hertz car rental airport shuttle bus between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. He or she stayed at the Staybridge Suites in Ann Arbor from 5:30 p.m. June 12 through 5 p.m. June 16.

Officials said the person visited the Jimmy John's restaurant at 3945 South State Street in Ann Arbor between 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. June 12.

The person went to Concentra Urgent Care in Ann Arbor between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. June 14.

Anyone who might have been exposed to the person at any of these places should watch for symptoms of measles for 21 days after the possible exposure, health officials said. Anyone who notices symptoms should call a doctor or health care provider.

Health officials said measles is a respiratory infection that can be prevented by vaccination. It can result in pneumonia, encephalitis and death. It begins with a high fever, red eyes, cough, runny nose and rashes.

Measles patients are often sensitive to light and experience eye pain, health officials said.

"Immunizations are the best way to protect our families and communities from the harmful, sometimes deadly consequences of vaccine-preventable diseases like measles," said Dr. Eden Wells, chief medical executive with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. "If you have questions about a child’s vaccination status or your own vaccination history, talk to your doctor right away to ensure your family has optimal protection."

This is the second confirmed case of measles in Michigan this year. It is unrelated the state's first case, which happened in March. Both case were the result of exposure outside the country. Health officials said it's important to be protected against the disease by vaccination before international travel.

