Ford envisions mixed-use Corktown community after purchasing Detroit's Michigan Central Station

DETROIT - Ford Motor Company's vision for Michigan Central Station and surrounding areas in Corktown includes a nearly 1.2 million square foot mixed-use community.

While the company has yet to reveal its full plans, it gave a sneak peek of what can be expected Sunday.

Ford plans to pump $1 billion into the former train depot, a building that has stood vacant for 30 years, becoming a symbol of Detroit's decay.

Ford is planning on creating a campus that will consist of about 1.2 million square feet of property in Corktown. The mixed-use space will feature office space, retail space and residential housing. The company plans to locate about 2,500 employees, mostly from its mobility team, to the space by 2022.

The new developments, including the one at MCS, will also have room to accommodate 2,500 more employees of partners and other businesses, Ford said.

Ford will officially reveal its vision for Michigan Central Station on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

The company will hold community open houses showcasing the inside of the historic train station from June 22-24. Details will be announced Tuesday.

Below are renderings from Ford compared to photos of the building before renovations begin.

