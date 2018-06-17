VIDEO: Take a virtual tour of Michigan Central Station in Detroit

DETROIT - Drone footage from Ford Motor Company shows the ruins of Michigan Central Station that will soon become part of a mixed-use community.

The once-booming transportation hub has been empty for 30 years, but Ford has big plans. Click here to see several renderings from the automaker.

Watch the virtual tour of the train station below. And if that's not enough of a view, Ford is offering open houses next weekend.

The Corktown campus will consist of about 1.2 million square feet of property.

Ford's electric vehicle and autonomous vehicle business teams moved into a building at the corner of Michigan Avenue and Rosa Parks Boulevard earlier this year, and the company recently purchased the old train station, the former Detroit Public Schools Book Depository, two acres of vacant land and the site of an old brass factory.

The mixed-use space will feature office space, retail space and residential housing. The company plans to locate about 2,500 employees, mostly from its mobility team, to the space by 2022.

The new developments, including the one at MCS, will also have room to accommodate 2,500 more employees of partners and other businesses, Ford said.

Ford will officially reveal its vision for Michigan Central Station on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

