Former Clinton Township trustee found guilty on all counts in Macomb County bribery scandal

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Former Clinton Township trustee Dean Reynolds was found guilty Thursday on all counts in the Macomb County bribery scandal.

Reynolds was found guilty of 10 bribery counts and four bribery conspiracy counts. The jury voted unanimously against Reynolds.

Reynolds was indicted in 2016 for accepting bribes from trash hauling company Rizzo Environmental Services in return for his influence in giving Rizzo lucrative contracts from the township. The indictment said Reynolds accepted bribes worth more than $50,000.

Others involved in Macomb County corruption case

Chuck Rizzo Jr., who authorities said was the central figure in the Macomb County corruption scandal, was sentenced to 66 months -- 5 1/2 years -- in federal prison.

Gasper Fiore, 57, of Grosse Pointe Shores, admitted to conspiring to pay bribes to Reynolds to obtain a contract with the township and admitted to giving cash bribes to Reynolds to select Fiore's company, according to the US Attorney's Office.

Fiore owns multiple towing companies across Southeast Michigan and pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit bribery.

The federal indictment handed down to former Macomb Public Works official Dino Bucci is the heftiest in the corruption probe. He was charged with eighteen counts of conspiracy, bribery, embezzlement, extortion, mail fraud, and money laundering.

Charges against Reynolds

Here are the specific accusations against Reynolds:

Bribery conspiracy from in or about March 2014 until January 2016 with Charles B. Rizzo, Derrick Hicks, Quintin Ramanauskas, Angelo Selva and "Attorney A." Bribery: Accepting money from Charles B. Rizzo on Nov. 5, 2015. Bribery: Accepting free legal services from Charles B. Rizzo and "Attorney A" from March 2014 to January 2016. Bribery: Accepting money from Charles B. Rizzo on March 7, 2016. Bribery: Accepting money from Charles B. Rizzo on March 14, 2016. Bribery: Accepting money from Charles B. Rizzo on March 25, 2016. Bribery: Accepting money from an undercover agent on March 31, 2016. Bribery: Accepting money from an undercover agent on April 27, 2016. Bribery conspiracy from in or about March 2016 until about June 2016 with Gasper Fiore. Bribery: Accepting money from Gasper Fiore on March 25, 2016. Accepting money from Gasper Fiore on May 18, 2016. Bribery conspiracy from in or about 2009 until in or about March 2013 with Paulin Modi. Bribery: Accepting money from Paulin Modi on March 4, 2013. Bribery conspiracy from in or about March 2016 through about May 2016 with Brett Harris.

Reynolds is scheduled to return to court Oct. 25 for sentencing. He could spend more than 20 years in prison.

