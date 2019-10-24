Former MSU football player Malik McDowell pleads guilty to multiple charges

LATHRUP VILLAGE, Mich. - Former Michigan State University football player Malik McDowell pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges related to two cases.

He pleaded guilty to charges of assault and battery of a police officer, obstructing justice, operating under the influence of alcohol and driving with a suspended license. He also pleaded guilty to receiving and concealing a stolen car.

Traffic stop

McDowell, 23, of Southfield, was pulled over at 5:25 a.m. Feb. 18 at the Marathon gas station on 12 Mile and Southfield roads in Lathrup Village.

A 29-year-old Lathrup Village police officer told McDowell he was pulled over for driving his black 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT about 60 mph and then spinning out on the snow-covered Southfield Road.

Malik McDowell was arrested Feb. 18, 2019 in Lathrup Village, Mich.

The officer said McDowell was driving recklessly for road conditions and disobeyed a red light while he was trying to catch up to him, according to records.

"I observed the vehicle spin out and do a 180 degree spin," the police report says. "The vehicle was traveling northbound on Southfield Road in the northbound lanes and, after spinning out, was pointing southbound on Southfield Road in the southbound lanes."

Here's a look at road conditions during the time of the incident:

The weather conditions at 12 Mile and Southfield roads in Lathrup Village at the time of Malik McDowell's arrest on Feb. 18, 2019. (WDIV)

According to a ClickOnDetroit snow totals article from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, there was about 3 to 6 inches of snow in the area.

Gas station dispute

When McDowell pulled into the gas station, the officer turned on his emergency lights and initiated a traffic stop, records show. He pulled up behind McDowell, who had parked at a gas station pump.

McDowell got out of the Jeep and tried to enter the store, police said.

"Get back in the car," the officer said, as McDowell was standing near the door. "Get back in the car. Have a seat in your car. Have a seat in your car. Have a seat in your car, sir."

"Why? Get me your supervisor," McDowell replied, according to the police report.

McDowell was told to get back in his Jeep several times before complying, police said. He opened the back driver's side door and sat down, officials said.

When the officer explained to McDowell why he had pulled him over, McDowell got angry and refused to show his license, according to authorities.

The officer reported McDowell smelled strongly of intoxicants and repeatedly shouted, "I need a supervisor." McDowell had slurred speech during the confrontation, the officer reported.

The officer said he told McDowell that he was the shift officer in charge and that there was no supervisor on duty. He asked McDowell again for his license, and he again refused, according to officials.

When the officer told McDowell he would be arrested if he didn't show his license, he got up and started to walk into the gas station, video shows.

Transcript of conversation outside store

Here's a full transcript of the conversation between McDowell and the officer outside the store.

Officer: "Get back in the car. Get back in the car. Have a seat in your car. Have a seat in your car. Have a seat in your car, sir."

McDowell: Why? Get me your supervisor.

Officer: You got your license, registration, insurance on you.

McDowell: I need your supervisor.

Officer: No you don't. I need your license.

McDowell: I need your supervisor.

Officer: Supervisor's not on right now, man. I'm the officer in charge.

McDowell: Sir, what'd you pull me over for?

Officer: You were going about 60 down Southfield and then you just spun out right there.

McDowell: No I didn't.

Officer: I just saw you and it's all on camera. I need your license, registration and insurance.

McDowell: You need to show me some proof. I need your insurance. I need your supervisor.

Officer: Sir, I need your (cut off).

McDowell: I just said I need your supervisor.

Officer: I am the supervisor.

McDowell: OK, OK, I need your other supervisor.

Officer: You're not gonna get him. You either give me your license or you get put in cuffs.

McDowell: I need your supervisor.

Officer: I'm only going to ask you two more times.

McDowell: I'm gonna ask you one more time. I need a supervisor.

Officer: I need license, registration and insurance.

McDowell: And I need a supervisor.

Officer: I told you, there isn't a supervisor. I am the supervisor.

McDowell: OK so why am I pulled over for? Sir, what have I been pulled over for?

Officer: I just told you: speeding and you spun out right there.

McDowell: I spun out 'cause it's f------ snowing!

Officer: Exactly, you're going too fast for conditions.

McDowell: OK, I need a supervisor. I need a supervisor. OK, I need a supervisor.

Officer: I need your license.

McDowell: You get me a supervisor yet? You get me a supervisor?

Officer: Yepp, I'll get you one.

McDowell: Alright get me it right here. Get me a supervisor. You're not getting my license, man.

Officer: Sir, have a seat in your car.

McDowell: OK, get me a supervisor.

Officer: Sir, put your hands behind your back. Put your hands behind your back! Put your hands behind your back!

Fight inside gas station store

Dash camera video shows the officer grabbing McDowell and telling him he was under arrest. McDowell can be seen pulling away several times once he got inside the gas station store.

The officer said he tried to take McDowell to the ground. McDowell, who spent two seasons in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks, is around 6 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 300 pounds.

While the two were in the store, McDowell continued to resist arrest and began actively fighting with the much smaller officer, surveillance video shows.

McDowell shoved the officer, who disengaged and took out his Taser, officials said.

He told McDowell to get on the ground and lie on his stomach or he would deploy the Taser.

Video shows McDowell sitting on the ground with his back against the gas station door, but he refused to lie down on his stomach, police said.

The officer said he deployed the Taser and the probes made contact with McDowell's large Carhartt jacket. The officer said the Taser had no effect on McDowell.

The moment before a Lathrup Village police officer deployed a Taser on Malik McDowell on Feb. 18, 2019. (WDIV)

McDowell ripped out the probes, got up and approached the officer, police said. The officer removed the cartridge and tried to drive stun McDowell, but that was not effective, he said.

When an officer used a Taser on Malik McDowell, it didn't have an effect. You can see the Taser shot here. (WDIV)

Video shows McDowell grabbing the officer's wrists and the Taser. They started to wrestle in front of the register, video shows.

During the altercation, McDowell continued to yell, "I need a supervisor," video revealed.

The officer eventually got McDowell on his back and wrestled him to his stomach, video shows. During the exchange, the officer said McDowell placed his hand on his gun, which was in a holster.

The officer grabbed McDowell's hand and pulled it off of his gun, the police report says.

McDowell yelled, "Don't shoot me," as they continued to wrestle on the ground, police said.

A second officer arrived and the two officers were able to place handcuffs on McDowell and escort him to the back of a patrol vehicle with the help of Southfield police officers, according to the police report.

The second officer reported McDowell tried to grab for her gun as she was reaching for his arm.

Surveillance video shows Malik McDowell reaching for a Lathrup Village police officer's weapon. (WDIV)

Transcript of McDowell, officer during fight inside store

Here's what the officer and McDowell said while fighting inside the gas station.

Officer: Put your hands behind your back!

McDowell: Get me a supervisor.

Officer: You're gonna get tased. You're gonna get tased! You're gonna get tased! Get down!

McDowell: I'm down.

Officer: Get down! Get down! On the ground! On the f------ ground! Get down on your stomach! On your stomach!

McDowell: I said I need a supervisor.

Officer: On your stomach or you're gonna get tased! On your f------ stomach! You're gonna get tased!

McDowell: I need a supervisor!

Officer: You're fixin' to get tased!

McDowell: I need a supervisor!

Officer: You're fixin' to get tased, dude!

McDowell: I need a supervisor!

Officer: Don't f--- with me! Get on the ground! Get on the ground!

McDowell: I need a supervisor! I need a supervisor.

Officer: You're getting tased, bro! You're getting tased! Taser! Taser, Taser Taser!

McDowell: I need a supervisor! I need a super -- (The Taser was deployed.) I said I need a f------ supervisor.

McDowell got up off the ground after ripping out the probes, video shows.

McDowell: I need a supervisor! I need a supervisor! I need a supervisor!

Officer: Get on the ground!

McDowell: I need a supervisor! I need a supervisor! I need a supervisor!

Officer: Get on the ground.

McDowell: I am on the ground. You're not gonna shoot me. I need a supervisor.

Officer: Stop. Stop it.

McDowell: I need a supervisor.

Officer: Drop the gun!

McDowell: I need a supervisor.

Officer: Get on the ground.

McDowell: I need a supervisor. I need a supervisor.

Officer: Get on the ground.

McDowell: I need a supervisor. I need a supervisor. I need a supervisor! I need a supervisor! I need a supervisor!

Second officer: Get on the ground! Get on the ground, right now.

McDowell. I need a supervisor! I need a supervisor! I need a supervisor! I need a supervisor. I need a supervisor.

Second officer: I understand.

McDowell. I need a supervisor. I need a supervisor. I need a supervisor. I need a supervisor. I need a supervisor. I need a supervisor. I need a supervisor. I need a supervisor! I need a supervisor! I need a supervisor! I need a supervisor! I need a supervisor, right now! I need a supervisor, right f------ now! I need a supervisor, right f------ now! I need a supervisor, right f------ now! I need a supervisor!

Officer: Put him in the back of my car.

McDowell: Could get rich off this s---! You dumba-- b----. I need a supervisor, you dumb -- you're a dumb-- you're choking me! Hey, choke me again! Hey, listen. I need a supervisor!

Officer: That was a big dude.

After the arrest

Police said the fight caused extensive damage to the gas station store. The store manager reported $1,200 to $1,500 worth of damage, the police report says.

Six police officers from Lathrup Village and Southfield escorted Malik McDowell out of the gas station on Feb. 18, 2019. (WDIV)

McDowell was taken to Providence Hospital for a blood draw. Two vials of blood were taken, one at 6:56 a.m. and one at 6:57 a.m., according to authorities.

While at the hospital, McDowell was verbally abusive to officers and hospital workers, police said.

The officer who fought McDowell in the gas station was treated for scratches on both hands and released, records show.

McDowell said he was not injured and medical officials cleared him, police said.

McDowell was taken to the Berkley Police Department, where he was placed in a holding cell.

Police said they were unable to photograph him at that time because he continued to be uncooperative.

Around 4 p.m. Feb. 18, McDowell complained of a headache and wanted to be taken to the hospital, police said. McDowell was taken to a hospital and saw a doctor.

McDowell was diagnosed with a possible concussion before being transported back to the Berkley Police Department without incident, police said.

Charges

McDowell is facing charges of assault and battery of a police officer, obstructing justice, operating under the influence of alcohol and driving with a suspended license.

