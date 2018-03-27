Former Troy city manager due in court for domestic assault case

TROY, Mich. - The former Troy city manager is due in court Tuesday morning for a hearing prior to going to trial after an alleged assault of a woman in Clawson.

Brian Michael Kischnick was charged with domestic assault and battery. The Troy City Council voted to terminate Kischnick March 11.

Authorities say the incident happened at about 10:30 p.m. March 9 in the 700 block of South Chocolay Avenue. Police were called about a man repeatedly pushing a woman to the ground. Officers said there was a crowd of people at the scene when they arrived.

Police said Kischnick and the woman were returning home from dinner in an Uber when they got into an argument. Kischnick says he got out of the Uber to remove himself from the situation and to "avoid conflict."

Kischnick says the woman caught up to him several blocks later and that they "fell to the ground at least two times."

After interviewing Kischnick, the woman involved and witnesses, police determined that a domestic assault had occurred. Authorities said two independent witnesses reported that Kischnick had tackled the woman to the ground and pushed her down when she attempted to get up.

Sources said the woman involved in the incident works in Kischnick's office.

A not guilty plea was entered for Kischnick. Personal bond was set in the amount of $5,000 and he was ordered to have no contact with the victim.

"There is a complete misunderstanding of the events by others who were neither involved or witnessed the series of events that took place before we arrived near our destination," he said. "It is without question that I would neither hurt a female, never have, nor would I cause harm to her. I am confident she will corroborate the facts I have presented."

