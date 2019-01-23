Former Troy city manager Kischnick to be sentenced for accepting bribes from contractor

TROY, Mich. - Brian Kischnick is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to federal bribery charges.

Federal officials said Kischnick, the former Troy city manager, accepted bribes from a contractor. However, what he pleaded to is a drop in the bucket compared to what the U.S. Attorney's Office has on him.

Kischnick's problems started in March 2018 when he was arrested for allegedly tackling his 28-year-old assistant, who he was dating at the time. The city fired Kischnick from his $161,000 per year job over a tenure that had plenty of controversy and allegations of bad behavior.

Brian Michael Kischnick

Federal officials lowered the boom, charging Kischnick as part of an ongoing FBI public corruption probe.

According to federal prosecutors, Kischnick shook down Troy's paving contractor for more than $40,000 in free benefits, such as an apartment, meals and getting rid of his old driveway.

In his plea deal, Kischnick confessed to asking for $15,000 and receiving more than $5,000. Federal officials are asking a judge to put him behind bars for three to five years.

