Former UAW official Nancy Johnson charged in alleged FCA bribery scheme

DETROIT - A former senior ranking United Automobile Workers (UAW) official is accused of taking part in a conspiracy in which she and other union officials accepted a stream of concealed payments and things of value from FCA executives.

Nancy A. Johnson, of Macomb Township, allegedly took part in this bribery scheme with FCA executives in the months leading up to the 2015 collective bargaining negotiations, according to the United States Attorney's Office.

Johnson is accused of illegally accepting tens of thousands of dollars worth of designer clothing, golf resort fees, limousine services, lavish meals, luxury accommodations, luggage, and first-class travel for herself and one of her associates.

"In one instance, Ms. Johnson spent $1,160 for a single pair of designer shoes, which were paid for with funds provided by FCA. On other occasions, Ms. Johnson spent $1,217 for salon and spa services, and $1,518 for a set of women’s graphite golf clubs and a diva cart bag, all using funds provided by FCA," reads a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Johnson is the 6th person charged in this alleged scheme, U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said.

“My office will continue to work tirelessly with our partners at the U.S. Department of Labor, IRS, and the FBI to expose and prosecute any union official or corporate executive involved in similar criminal conduct," he said in a statement released Wednesday.

Johnson faces five counts including:

Conspiracy to violate the Labor Management Relations Act

Four counts of receiving and accepting prohibited money and things of value from a union employer

View the indictment here.

She faces a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 on each of the five counts in the superseding indictment.

