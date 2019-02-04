Foul odor from Marathon oil refinery in Detroit remains under investigation

DETROIT - Residents in several Metro Detroit communities this past weekend could smell a foul odor being emitted from the Marathon Petroleum Corporation's refinery in Detroit.

Marathon said the smell came from a malfunctioning flare. The odor is from mercaptan, which is a chemical used to make natural gas smell like rotten eggs. That makes is easily detectable. Marathon said it will take days to get the flare shut down and properly repaired.

The company says the air is not harmful.

"Our ongoing air monitoring has not detected dangerous levels of any substances," reads a statement from Marathon.

Residents in Southwest Detroit and Downriver communities are fed up. They say this is their everday life. In 2011, homeowners north of the refinery were offered buyouts when Marathon planned to expand. However, residents to the south were not offered buyouts.

The Detroit City Council plans to discuss the smell at their next meeting on Tuesday.

Here is a statement from Marathon on Sunday:

"Marathon Petroleum has implemented processes at its Detroit refinery to stop a release from a flare that is not functioning properly. These processes have significantly reduced the amount of material flowing to the flare since this morning.

In order to conduct repairs to the flare, we are also removing the contents of various vessels connected to the flare. We are conducting this work as safely and as quickly as possible, and we anticipate completion by the end of the day tomorrow, Feb. 4. Although there has been an odor from the release, our ongoing air monitoring has not detected dangerous levels of any substances. We believe the odor is largely from mercaptan, a substance added to natural gas to give it a detectable smell. We will continue to conduct air monitoring on a constant basis in nearby communities as a precaution, and are making our air-monitoring data available to regulatory and emergency response agencies.

We apologize for the inconvenience to the community, and we are conducting a thorough investigation to determine what caused this release. Once determined, will implement the necessary corrective actions so that this does not happen again."

