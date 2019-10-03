Fraser woman accused of seriously injuring motorcyclist while driving drunk

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - A Fraser woman has been charged with seriously injuring a motorcyclist while driving drunk in Roseville, officials said.

Monique Johnson, 42, was driving a white 2015 Chrysler 200 around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on Groesbeck Highway north of Hayes Road in Roseville, according to authorities.

Johnson stopped in the center turn lane facing north on Groesbeck Highway, police said. She turned left into oncoming traffic in an attempt to pull into a parking lot, but struck a black 2018 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, officials said.

The 32-year-old Roseville man on the motorcycle was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition, medical officials said.

Authorities arrested Johnson at the scene of the crash and took her to the Roseville Police Department.

She is charged with operating while intoxicated causing serious injury, operating while intoxicated -- third offense, operating with a suspended, revoked or denied license causing serious injury, and operating with a suspended, revoked or denied license.

The first three charges are felonies with a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison, officials said. The fourth charge is a 93-day misdemeanor.

Johnson was arraigned Thursday and is being held in lieu of $15,000 bail.

She is scheduled to return to court Oct. 16.

