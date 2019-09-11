Fred McLeod honored at Detroit Tigers game

DETROIT - A moment of silence was held for Fred McLeod Tuesday night at Comerica Park before the Detroit Tigers game.

McLeod died suddenly on Monday. He spent 22 seasons as the TV voice of the Detroit Pistons. He also served as the play-by-play voice of the Detroit Tigers for four seasons and the Detroit Lions for seven seasons.

McLeod hosted "Sports Final Edition" on WDIV. He became the Pistons play-by-play announcer in 1984 and held that position until 2006. His 22 years with the Pistons is the longest tenure of a TV-only announcer with the same NBA team, according to the American Entertainment International Speakers Bureau.

He had been working as the play-by-play voice of the Cleveland Cavaliers since 2006.

