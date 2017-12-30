Fresh morning snow, same frigid weather

DETROIT - Welcome to New Year's Weekend in Detroit! The last weekend of 2017 will be frigid and starts with a fresh layer of snow. 2018 begins with the same frigid weather.

Please join me on Twitter (@AndrewHumphrey) for regular weather updates.

Saturday morning will be very cold following the exit of a snowstorm. The heaviest snow will be south of the Michigan-Ohio border, but up to an inch of new snow will be on the ground. Early risers and families going to and from services and activities will need to use extreme caution while traveling. Ramps, bridges and overpasses will be especially slippery and slushy. Walking will be hazardous, too.

Sunrise is at 8:02 a.m. ET.

Saturday afternoon will be partly sunny. Some snow showers will fall north of M-59/Hall Road (northern Oakland Co., northern Macomb Co., St. Clair Co. and The Thumb). It will be colder than average all over the region. Highs will be in the mid teens; 10 to 20 degrees below average.

Dressing in layers and covering extremities will be a must to avoid frostbite and hypothermia. Please be very careful with space heaters and fireplaces. Never use a stove or oven for warm and check on your neighbors.

Sunset is at 5:10 p.m. ET.

A reinforcing shot of Arctic air arrives Saturday evening and Saturday night. Pistons' fans will need their coats, hats, scarves and gloves outside Little Caesar's Arena before and after the basketball game. Tip off is at 7:00 p.m. ET against the Spurs. Temperatures will be in the single digits. Wind chills below zero.

Saturday night will have bone-chilling cold. Overnight lows will hover just above zero. Wind chills near -10°F.

Sunday, New Year's Eve, will be mostly sunny, but it will feel like the North Pole. Afternoon temps will be just above 10°F. Layer-up again before and after the 1 p.m. ET Lions game against the Packers, the 7 p.m. ET Red Wings game against the Penguins at LCA and celebrations afterward.

When the "D" drops and we ring in 2018, temperatures will be near 5°F at midnight with wind chills between -15°F and -5°F.

Happy New Year, Monday! New Year's Day, Monday, will be bright but frigid. Highs will be in the low and mid teens.

Nighttime and early morning lows will be near or below zero and daytime highs will be in the low and middle teens for the first work-week of 2018. The next chance of measurable snow will be on Wednesday.

Local 4Casters weather app:

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Also, download our FREE Storm Pins app so you can take and share weather photos and videos. Just pin Storm Pins to a map so the Local4Casters can share them and give you a TV shoutout. Feel free to share pictures and clips with other Storm Pins users, too.

The FREE Local4Casters Weather and Storm Pins apps are the perfect way to make weather more social.

Weather links :

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.