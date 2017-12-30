Wind chill advisory issued for southeast Michigan as freezing temperatures continue

DETROIT - Southeast Michigan will be under a wind chill advisory from 10 p.m. Saturday until 10 a.m. Sunday.

Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties are under the advisory.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures will fall between to 0 and -10 degrees, while wind chills may dip as low as -15 degrees.

Drivers are warned to watch for slippery road conditions as lake-effect snow is expected in Sanilac County. Some areas of the county may receive 2-4 inches of snow.

