Funeral service held for L. Brooks Patterson in Troy

L. Brooks Patterson's casket during a visitation for the late Oakland County executive in August 2019. (WDIV)

TROY, Mich. - A funeral service was held on Thursday afternoon for longtime Oakland County executive L. Brooks Patterson.

Patterson died on Aug. 3 at his Independence Township home surrounded by family and friends after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Patterson announced in March that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. During the press conference, he announced that he would not seek re-election in 2020, but said he had "every intention" of finishing his term.

Patterson was first elected county executive in 1992. Before then, he served as Oakland County Prosecutor for 16 years. He was re-elected to a seventh term in 2012.

In addition to several controversial comments in past years, Patterson has had serious health issues, including injuries from a car crash in 2012.

According to Patterson's office, he took office on Jan. 1, 1993 after serving 15 years as Oakland County prosecutor.

You can watch Patterson's son's full speech below:

You can watch Patterson's daughter's full speech below:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.