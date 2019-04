ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. - A Game of Thrones cake on display at The Home Bakery in Rochester Hills is creating a lot of buzz on social media.

The cake was made with over 100 pounds of fondant and 160 quarts of butter cream. It took 250 man-hours to make the over six feet long cake. The Home Bakery is right on Main Street in downtown Rochester Hills.

You can take a look at the cake by watching the video above.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.