Garden City man accused of sexually assaulting Wayne nursing home resident in vegetative state

WAYNE, Mich. - A 59-year-old Garden City man is accused of sexually assaulting a Wayne nursing home patient who is in a vegetative state, police said.

Gregory Allen Brown was arrested Friday after Wayne police were called to a nursing home for sexual assault reports.

Police arrived at the nursing home and determined that a resident who is in a vegetative state had been sexually assaulted.

Brown was arraigned Friday and is being held on $5,000 bail.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for March 20, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for March 27.

