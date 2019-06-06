Garden City man facing murder charge in fatal shooting of off-duty Detroit police officer

GARDEN CITY, Mich. - A 35-year-old Garden City man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Elaine Williams, a Detroit police officer.

Eddie Ray-Jr. Johnson and Williams, 34, were domestic partners, according to officials. Garden City police officers were sent to the home in the 200 block of Belton Street on Monday at 11:45 p.m.

Williams was dead inside the home when officers arrived, according to police. Officers found Johnson injured nearby. He was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital.

Johnson is accused of shooting Williams multiple times.

Johnson is facing a first-degree murder charge and a felony firearm charge. He is expected to be arraigned Thursday in a local hospital.

"By all accounts, Elaine Williams was a beloved member of the Detroit Police Department. We mourn her passing. This case is a stark example of what can potentially happen in every domestic violence case. The alleged actions of this defendant will be addressed fairly and justly," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said.

