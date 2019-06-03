Detroit police officer killed while off duty in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Mich. - Detroit police are working to figure out why one of their officers was fatally shot while off duty Sunday night at her home in Garden City.

Vera Miller lives near the home on Belton near Cherry Hill Road. She woke up to the sound of gunfire after 11:30 p.m.

"It's horrible. It's a horrible situation," said Miller.

At first she thought it was fireworks.

"I heard one, a couple seconds later, I heard about three or four more," she said. "I went to go make sure the door was locked and I saw the lights and then I came outside and other neighbors were out. We had no idea what was happening."

The shooting happened about 11:42 p.m., police said. The Detroit police officer lived at the home in Garden City.

"Her coworkers, her fellow officers, this has got to be horrible," said Miller. "You don't expect something like that to happen in your home."

Earlier reports stated there was a second person found injured outside the home. Police are still working to determine who shot the officer and why. No arrests have been announced.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig is holding a news conference at 2 p.m. Monday.

