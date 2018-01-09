Gardner-White furniture stores hiring on the spot at all metro Detroit locations

DETROIT - Recruiters at all metro Detroit Gardner-White locations will be hiring on the spot Tuesday.

Asking for those with experience and drive, the furniture store chain is offering a benefits plan that includes medical, dental and vision, short- and long-term disability coverage, life insurance, paid time off, employee discounts, tuition reimbursement, a 401k retirement savings plan and opportunities for bonuses.

Sales and stock positions are available at all Gardner-White store locations. The company is recruiting drivers and warehouse personnel at the Auburn Hills Distribution Center. Candidates should come equipped with a resume, identification and be prepared for multiple interviews.

A prehire background check and drug screening are required for successful candidates.

The recruitment drive will be running Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations:

Auburn Hills Store & Distribution Center

4445 N.Atlantic Blvd.

Auburn Hills

248-481-2108

Brighton Store

8393 W. Grand River Ave.

Brighton

810-229-1754

Canton Store

39453 Ford Road

Canton

734-844-3190

Macomb Store

45300 Hayes Road

Macomb

586-566-2610

Novi Store

43825 W. Oaks Dr.

Novi

586-774-8853 ext. 1132

Southfield Store

21100 W. 8 Mile Rd.

Southfield

248-357-1380

Taylor Store

7680 S. Telegraph Rd.

Taylor

313-295-1820

Warren Store

4400 E. 14 Mile Rd.

Warren

586-826-8300

Warren Store

20999 Groesbeck Highway

Warren

586-776-8860

Waterford

4945 Dixie Highway

Waterford

248-674-8990

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.