Gardner-White furniture stores hiring on the spot at all metro Detroit locations

DETROIT - Recruiters at all metro Detroit Gardner-White locations will be hiring on the spot Tuesday.
Asking for those with experience and drive, the furniture store chain is offering a benefits plan that includes medical, dental and vision, short- and long-term disability coverage, life insurance, paid time off, employee discounts, tuition reimbursement, a 401k retirement savings plan and opportunities for bonuses.
Sales and stock positions are available at all Gardner-White store locations. The company is recruiting drivers and warehouse personnel at the Auburn Hills Distribution Center. Candidates should come equipped with a resume, identification and be prepared for multiple interviews.
A prehire background check and drug screening are required for successful candidates.
The recruitment drive will be running Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations:
Auburn Hills Store & Distribution Center
4445 N.Atlantic Blvd.
Auburn Hills
248-481-2108
Brighton Store
8393 W. Grand River Ave.
Brighton
810-229-1754
Canton Store
39453 Ford Road
Canton
734-844-3190
Macomb Store
45300 Hayes Road
Macomb
586-566-2610
Novi Store
43825 W. Oaks Dr.
Novi
586-774-8853 ext. 1132
Southfield Store
21100 W. 8 Mile Rd.
Southfield
248-357-1380
Taylor Store
7680 S. Telegraph Rd.
Taylor
313-295-1820
Warren Store
4400 E. 14 Mile Rd.
Warren
586-826-8300
Warren Store
20999 Groesbeck Highway
Warren
586-776-8860
Waterford
4945 Dixie Highway
Waterford
248-674-8990
