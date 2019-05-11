Gary Miles named new editor and publisher of the Detroit News

Gary Miles, the new editor and publisher of the Detroit News addressing newspaper staff. Photo courtesy of the Detroit News.

DETROIT - The Detroit News has named managing editor Gary Miles the newspaper's new editor and publisher.

The 55-year-old Miles succeeds Jonathan Wolman, who died April 15 due to complications from pancreatic cancer.

Miles had been managing editor since 2013. He was hired at the News in 2000 and later promoted to metro editor and deputy managing editor.

He previously worked at newspapers in New Jersey, Port Huron and Lansing.



