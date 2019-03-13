Gas can found near man's burned body after firebombing at Detroit bar

DETROIT - A man's body and a gas can were found after a firebombing Tuesday night at a bar on Detroit's west side.

Police said the owner of the Blue Star Lounge closed the bar in the 10600 block of Joy Road at 10:15 p.m. By 11:30 p.m., the upstairs, which is used as apartments, was on fire.

A 5-gallon gas can with only one gallon of gas in it was found near a body in an apartment, sources said. No one lives in the apartments and no one should have been up there. Investigators believe the man may have been involved with starting the fire.

"I guess whoever it was got stuck in here," the bar's owner said.

Witness said they saw two men pull up in a dark Chevrolet Avalanche and throw Molotov cocktails through the upstairs windows.

