Gas station clerk charged in deadly shooting on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - Police said surveillance video will provide more clarity in the case of a gas station clerk who allegedly shot and killed a customer on Detroit's west side.

The shooting happened Sunday at the Citgo gas station near the intersection of McNichols Road and Southfield Freeway. Detroit police said they have surveillance video that will show exactly what happened inside the gas station.

Right now, police have the clerk in custody, and some groups are calling for the gas station to be shut down permanently.

Police said a fight between Rami Ali Jabar and a customer escalated to the point when Jabar came out from behind the glass. He is accused of pulling out a gun and firing it, killing an unarmed man.

"We do know the majority of this dispute was captured on video," Detroit police Cmdr. Nicholas Giaquinto said.

After Detroit police turned over their investigation to Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, she charged Jabar with first-degree murder and a felony firearms violation. He'll appear in court for the first time Tuesday morning.

Activists, including the Rev. David Alexander Bullock, are making their position on what happened very clear: They want the gas station shut down.

"It's our hope it will remain closed," Bullock said. "It is our intention, if it opens, we will shut it down. The community will close it to show our disapproval for this kind of behavior."

