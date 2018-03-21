Gayle's Chocolates relocating to Arizona after 34 years in Royal Oak

After 34 years in Royal Oak, Gayle’s Chocolates is heading to the desert.

Gayle’s Chocolates will relocate to Arizona after decades at its current location at 417 S. Washington Ave. in Royal Oak, Michigan.

Owner, Gayle Harte, said she's starting a new chapter in her life.

“I’ve been in Royal Oak for a long, long time. This is home. But, it’s time for me to start a new chapter in my life,” Harte says. “Looking back, these 34 years have flown by so fast because I truly love what I do. I’m incredibly thankful to all of the employees and customers who have come through our doors.”

To thank her loyal customers, now through Easter, Gayle is giving away a free box of her original 4-piece truffles with every Easter order of $50 or more. In addition, the first 100 customers to visit the retail store on her birthday (Saturday, April 21) will receive a free 4-piece truffle box just for stopping in.

“I want to do something to thank everyone who has helped make Gayle’s such a great success,” Harte says. “It’s a fun business – we’ve had the privilege of marking so many different holidays, milestones, and happy occasions over the years.”

“I’m lucky to have a job I love,” Gayle says. “I don’t know where the time has gone."

Gayle’s is expected to close its Royal Oak location after Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 13. Furniture, fixtures, ribbon, packaging and molds will be sold that weekend.

To learn more, customers can visit gayleschocolates.com

