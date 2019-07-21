General Motors partners with NAACP for Next Generation program workshop

DETROIT - Thousands of young professionals gathered inside Cobo Hall this weekend for the NAACP National Conference.

One of the workshops heavily attended was the Next Gen Workshop. The NAACP NEXT/GEN Program is an internal leadership development training for young adult NAACP members between ages 21 and 35 to receive comprehensive trainings to develop leadership competencies on becoming effective leaders in the NAACP.

Local 4’s Larry Spruill was the moderator of the workshop/panel. General Motors hosted the Next Gen workshop, as a way to target young adults.

On the panel was Jacqueline Vessel, Senior Manager Dealer Development, Iman Jefferson, Assistant Manager of Urban Mobility and Maven Communications and Kai Daniels, Investment Analyst.

Currently, GM has 270 African American dealers and they want to provide more opportunities to young adults.

“General Motors is creating a future of zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion with a diverse, inclusive team that brings wide-ranging perspectives and experiences to solving transportation challenges,” said Mary Barra, GM chairman and CEO. “We understand that we win together, as one team. Just like the global community we share, diversity makes GM a stronger, better company.”

As an organization, GM is constantly pushing technological innovation to meet their customers around the world with industry-leading cars, trucks, crossovers and a growing portfolio of cutting-edge mobility solutions such as ride and car sharing programs.

GM strives to be at the forefront of technological innovation. They focus on diverse and inclusive teams that bring wide-ranging perspectives and experiences to solving transportation challenges.

GM is a member of the billion-dollar roundtable, and we have been involved as one of the 28 companies who spend $1 billion with diverse-owned companies.

GM minority dealer portfolio continues to lead the industry. GM has the highest number of minority dealers. Today, ethnic minority and women dealerships represent more than 12 percent of GM’s U.S. dealer network.

General Motors partners with NAACP for Next Generation program workshop July 20, 2019.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.