General Motors unveils production-ready vehicle with no steering wheel or pedals

General Motors has filed a safety petition with the Department of Transportation for its self-driving Cruise AV.

The automaker calls it the first “production-ready vehicle build from the start to operate safely on its own.”

GM said it has no steering wheel, pedals or manual controls. Everyone inside is a passenger.

GM’s petition asks the DOT for permission to deploy the self-driving vehicle by 2019.

It’s unclear how much the vehicle would cost.

