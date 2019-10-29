Generators found inside home where possible CO poising killed man, hospitalized woman

DETROIT - Two generators were in a home where police found a man dead and a woman with a faint pulse. Carbon monoxide poisoning is suspected.

The woman was rushed to a hospital after being found on the floor in a home on Detroit's east side. Police were responding to a missing persons report at the home on East Palmer Street.

Police said there was a generator upstairs connected to a space heater and another generator in the basement connected to circuit breakers.

