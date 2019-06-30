Gleaners Community Food Bank to provide 4.5 million meals to children across Metro Detroit

Chief Executive Gerry Brisson says breakfast or lunch will be served at about 90 sites as part of the Hunger Free Summer campaign which runs through Sept. 2.

DETROIT - Gleaners Community Food Bank expects to provide at least 4.5 million meals this summer for children across southeastern Michigan.

Citizens Bank, the Toni Wisne Sabina Foundation, General Motors, Ford and other sponsors will match all donations, dollar-for-dollar, made to Gleaners.

