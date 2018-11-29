Go inside Topgolf's first Michigan location opening in Auburn Hills

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. - Topgolf is getting ready to open up in Michigan this year.

The sports entertainment venue announced in January that Auburn Hills will be the home of its first Michigan location, which will feature a 65,000 square foot venue.

The 16-acre property will be located along the southwest corner of I-75 and Joslyn Road. Topgolf estimates it will serve approximately 450,000 visitors in its first year of operation.

Lowe's was originally slated to take the 16 acre space between I-75 and Great Lakes Crossing Drive, but the project didn't move forward.

Topgolf currently had a virtual location at MGM Grand in Detroit.

Local 4's Jamie Edmonds got a tour of the new location before it opens to the public. Watch her story in the video player above.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.