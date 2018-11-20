Gov. Rick Snyder lowers flags in honor of Detroit firefighter Michael Lubig

LANSING, Mich - Gov. Rick Snyder has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex to be lowered to half-staff today, Tuesday, Nov. 20, in recognition of Detroit firefighter Michael Lubig who died Monday, Nov. 12, following a medical emergency at the end of a 24-hour shift Thursday, Nov. 8.

"Michael was a fearless man who cared deeply about protecting the people of Detroit," Snyder said. "Sue and I send our deepest condolences to his friends, family and colleagues during this difficult time."

Lubig was a second-generation firefighter who joined the department in 1999. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, running and spending time with his wife and four children.

A service will be held in his honor today at 11 a.m. at Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament, located at 9844 Woodward Ave. in Detroit.

This flag order is in accordance with Executive Order 2013-10. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations also ar encouraged to display the flag ar half-staff. Flags should be returned to full-staff on Wednesday, Nov. 21

When flown at half-staff or half-mast, the U.S. flag should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff or half-mast position. The flag should again be raised to the peak before it is lowered for the day.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.