Detroit shooting kills 1, injures 2 near Greektown

DETROIT - A man was killed Sunday and two people were hurt outside of a popular bar near Greektown.

ORIGINAL STORY: 1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting near Detroit's Greektown

Police said the shooter opened fire after the bars let out.

Antonio Enoex and his son visited Greektown trying to make sense of his cousin's death.

"We just wanted to see where everything happened," Enoex said. "I am sad for his dad and mom and the rest of his family."

Bernard Howard, 48, was shot and killed near the intersection of Congress and Beubian streets at about 2:30 a.m.

Howard was passionate about ending gun violence. His family said he preached about nonviolence and mentored children to stay in school.

A 34-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man were also hit. They are expected to survive.

"We will try to get through it, but it's got to stop," Enoex said.

Police are asking businesses for surveillance video to try and get a better idea of what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-237-2850.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.