1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting near Detroit's Greektown

DETROIT - Authorities are working to learn more about a shooting that happened after 3 a.m. Sunday near Greektown.

One person was killed and two others were wounded in the shooting. Police have made an arrest in the case, and the investigation is ongoing.

Crime scene techs were on the scene in the area of Congress and Brush streets investigating earlier.

Police said the shooting happened just a few blocks away from Greektown. The scene was cleared just before 7 a.m. Sunday.

Police are focusing their investigation on a parking lot outside of the Legends Gentlemen’s Club and Sweetwater Tavern, a popular restaurant in Downtown Detroit.

Police said they got a call about three people who were shot Sunday morning. And when they arrived at the scene, they found one person dead.

The condition of the two survivors is unknown at this time. Both were sent to the hospital for treatment.

Police are asking businesses for surveillance video to try and get a better idea of what happened.

A tow truck arrived at the crime scene this morning and took a pickup truck and motorcycle that might have been involved in the shooting.

