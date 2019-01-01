Gretchen Whitmer sworn in as Michigan's 49th governor

LANSING, Mich. - Michigan's 49th governor, former Senate minority leader Gretchen Whitmer, was sworn in Tuesday, taking the oath of office along with other newly elected office holders.

Whitmer, 47, held out an olive branch to the Republican Legislature and gave an optimistic rallying cry about moving Michigan forward.

Whitmer said she wants to beat the odds and show the country that party affiliation can be an afterthought for Michiganders. She also offered an agenda that will come with a high price tag the Legislature might not be willing to OK.

Whitmer enjoyed a flyover by the Michigan National Guard before starting in with her inaugural speech.

Much like in her campaign, she used the example of the Mighty Mackinac Bridge and how, in the 1950s, it was thought impossible and has now improved the state as a whole.

"Most of all, it sent a powerful message to the world: Don't ever bet against Michigan," Whitmer said.

She took a shot at President Donald Trump and divided government, saying she's about building bridges, not walls. She said she wants to fix the roads and called on Republicans to help doing so.

"We need to come together now, not as a Democrat or Republican, but as Michiganders, and fix the roads and be the state that is not paralyzed by partisanship, but works together," Whitmer said.

Whitmer's other deep concern is schools. She lamented that few people have the opportunity they deserve and said she wants to address a skills gap and the need for a better educated workforce.

"None of us can afford to compromise Michigan's economic future because we won't compromise with one another," Whitmer said.

