Greyhound scrambles to move Detroit station after MDOT terminates lease

DETROIT - Greyhound has a month to vacate its Detroit location after the Michigan Department of Transportation terminated its lease with the bus company.

The bus stop has been at Howard Street and the Lodge Freeway for more than 25 years. MDOT said the building is falling apart and would cost too much to fix.

The state already has several potential buyers who would like to buy the property. The space could end up being used for lofts, a hotel, or a parking garage.

Learn more about the change in the video above.

