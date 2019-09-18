MDOT announces Greyhound bus station will stay at current Detroit location until at least 2022

DETROIT - The Greyhound bus station in Downtown Detroit will remain at its current location after the Michigan Department of Transportation backed off its demand for the bus company to move.

MDOT officials previously terminated Greyhound's lease and said the company had a month to vacate its location at Howard Street and the Lodge Freeway in Detroit. They said the building is falling apart and would cost too much to fix.

Now, Greyhound will be allowed to keep its location until at least 2022.

Greyhound has been at the location for more than 25 years.

State officials said they had several potential buyers who would have liked to buy the property.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.