Grieving father speaks after Detroit police officer dies from hit-and-run injuries

DETROIT - A Detroit police officer injured in a hit-and-run crash earlier this month has died from his injuries, and his grieving father spoke to Local 4 about the tragedy.

Officer Fadi Shukur was struck by a car Aug. 4 while on patrol on Detroit's west side. He was rushed to the hospital and put on life support, but he couldn't recover. He died Wednesday from his injuries.

Family members are remembering Shukur for who he was.

"Great guy, energetic, always a man of adventure," his father, Anthony Dean Banks, said. "He spent six years in the Navy and all around wanted to help people -- always did."

Banks said his son wanted to help others through his police work.

"It became his dream after the Navy, and he finished that dream, and everybody at 8th Precinct really liked it," Banks said.

Shukur was a newlywed.

"Prayers for Nadine, his wife," Banks said. "They're only been married a month. There will be a fund set up at visitation to help Nadine carry on with her life."

Shukur was hospitalized for two weeks after the hit-and-run on West McNichols Road.

"Fadi Shukur died protecting this city in exactly what he should have been doing," Detroit police Chief James Craig said.

The Detroit Police Department is shaken by Shukur's death.

"(He was) very magnetic, uplifting, positive," Craig said. "He's touched a lot of people."

Detroit police said Shukur is the third officer to pass away in the line of duty this year.

Family members are finishing planning Shukur's funeral arrangements.

