Grosse Ile teacher accused of indecent exposure in parking lot of park

GROSSE ILE, Mich. - A Grosse Ile Township Schools teacher allegedly exposed himself in his vehicle in the parking lot of a park where children were practicing sports.

Parents received a letter from the district superintendent regarding the incident: "On Aug. 30, 2019, we received a report that a teacher working for our district was seen involved in lewd behavior in his motor vehicle in the parking lot of an off-district facility where GIYRA (Grosse Ile Youth Recreation Association) teams were practicing."

Police said the teacher was allegedly engaged in lewd behavior in his vehicle Friday at Commerce Park. The park is not school district property.

There's no indication that children saw him, police said.

The district didn't say where the teacher worked. He is on administrative leave.

According to Superintendent Joanne C. Lelekatch, "He is not allowed to be on school district property, or to attend school district events, both home and away. He is also not permitted to have contact with any students, parents or stakeholders of the school district while the investigation is pending."

