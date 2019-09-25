Grosse Ile teacher charged with indecent exposure near youth practice fields

GROSSE ILE, Mich. - A Grosse Ile teacher has been charged with indecent exposure after a parent saw him engaging in lewd behavior near youth practice fields, officials said.

Christopher Metzger, 37, of Trenton, was inside his car Aug. 28 in the parking lot of the Grosse Ile Youth Recreation Association practice fields, according to authorities.

A parent noticed Metzger engaging in lewd behavior and alerted officials, police said.

He is an employee of the Grosse Ile School District and has been placed on administrative leave, school officials said.

Metzger was arraigned Wednesday at 33rd District Court on two misdemeanor charges of aggravated indecent exposure and disorderly person -- obscene conduct.

A probable cause conference has been scheduled for Tuesday.

Metzger is not allowed to enter Commerce Park in Grosse Ile or attend any GIYRA events.

He's being held in lieu of $15,000 bail.

